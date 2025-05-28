Learner driver lost control of car and smashed head-on into vehicle
A learner driver who lost control of his car and smashed head-on into another vehicle, injuring three passengers, has been placed under the supervision of the Probation Services ahead of sentencing, reports Isabel Hayes.
John Stokes (22) was originally charged with dangerous driving in relation to the collision that occurred at Lower Lucan Road, Dublin on May 2, 2021.
For the price of a coffee, enjoy The Echo in print or with an online subscription and get over 80 local stories every week.
Once you create an account, check your spam folder for our automated emails. Then, you need to purchase a subscription to finish the process.
Read More
€5.8 million allocated for older and people with disabilities to remain in their homesNews
Older and people with disabilities in South Dublin and Dublin Mid West will be empowered to stay in their homes independently for...
Prestigious bursary award for soprano AimeeLucan
A young opera singer from Lucan has been awarded a prestigious bursary for emerging operatic talent.Soprano Aimee Kearney is one of two...
Major step forward for public transport in Lucan and ClondalkinLucan
The procurement process for the DART+ South West project, which will deliver a modern, electrified rail service between the city centre and...
Charges dismissed against two people accused of identifying Ana’s murderersLucan
Dublin Circuit Criminal Court has dismissed charges against two people accused of identifying two teenage boys convicted of the murder of 14-year-old...
AUTHOREcho Staff
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
Strictly Necessary Cookie should be enabled at all times so that we can save your preferences for cookie settings.
If you disable this cookie, we will not be able to save your preferences. This means that every time you visit this website you will need to enable or disable cookies again.