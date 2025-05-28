Search
Learner driver lost control of car and smashed head-on into vehicle
Dublin Circuit Criminal Court

Echo StaffMay 28, 2025 6:03 pm

A learner driver who lost control of his car and smashed head-on into another vehicle, injuring three passengers, has been placed under the supervision of the Probation Services ahead of sentencing, reports Isabel Hayes.

John Stokes (22) was originally charged with dangerous driving in relation to the collision that occurred at Lower Lucan Road, Dublin on May 2, 2021.

