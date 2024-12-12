Search
Little Dory helps Patrick on The Late Late Toy Show
Dory Hudson with Patrick Kielty on The Late Late Toy Show

Little Dory helps Patrick on The Late Late Toy Show

Alessia MicalizziDecember 12, 2024 11:11 am

A little Tallaght girl held the stage at the RTÉ Late Late Toy Show through witty jokes and her astonishment when meeting superstar Jazzy.

Dory Hudson (8) is the daughter of TikTok star Jessica Hudson who showed on the social network how excited they both were for Dory’s upcoming appearance on RTÉ.

Read More


Sum of €5,300 raised in pitch-and-putt game for Mary O’Toole Memorial Cup

Tallaght

A cheque of €5,300 was handed out to Féileacáin charity following the 14th annual Mary O’Toole Memorial Cup.Mary O’Toole, from Crumlin, was...

St Anne’s solar panels funded by €38k from Climate Action

Tallaght

St Anne’s GAA Club in Bohernabreena will have a solar panel system and rainwater planters thanks to €38,000 worth of funding from...

House in Tallaght on rental market at €3,400 per month

Tallaght

A HOUSE in Tallaght on the rental market is available for €3,400 per month.The four-bed property in Millbrook Lawns is recently refurbished,...

Blockage in drainage pipe near Alderpark being investigated

Tallaght

South Dublin County Council’s Road Maintenance team is investigating a blockage on a surface-water drainage pipe at Alderpark, near Tallaght village.On Monday,...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST