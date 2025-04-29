Local Area Plan for Tallaght includes delivery of 5,000 homes

The Local Area Plan (LAP) for Tallaght Town Centre will be extended to achieve its objectives, including delivery of 3,000 to 5,000 homes.

The LAP established in June 2020 will expire in 2026, but South Dublin County Council availed of the possibility to extend it for a period not exceeding five years, with approval from the elected members.

Among the LAP objectives are “promoting Tallaght as the county’s capital,” and “delivering sustainable residential communities and connected neighbourhoods,” while also “respecting and protecting heritage.”

Examples of completed projects within the LAP are the Tallaght Stadium fourth stand, the use of a District Heating system, and the delivery of the first stand-alone cost-rental development built by a local authority, the Innovation Centre in Belgard.

Other projects, such as the regeneration of Cookstown to a “mixed-use” area, enhancement of The Square Shopping Centre and street network improvements, are still to be achieved, and part of the reason why an extension has been agreed.

In the next years, SDCC plans to deliver new or enhanced employment spaces, schools, green spaces, cycling and pedestrian infrastructure, and transport through the LAP.

Housing makes up a significant segment of the LAP, which aims at delivering between 3,000 and 5,000 homes in Tallaght.

As shown in the monthly Council meeting, 543 of those homes have already been completed, 715 are under construction and 1,599 have been permitted.

As the Government announced that they plan to take over land rezoning to increase housing supply, SDCC Director of Corporate Performance Eoin Burke presenting the LAP extension said, “I don’t think there will be any change in zoning as development is already permitted in most of the LAP area.”