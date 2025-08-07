Local athletes to compete in c’ships

Cormac Dixon and (Right: Dubem Amah will represent Tallaght AC in the u20 Athletic Championships in Finland)

THE European U20 Athletic Championships are set to take place from this Thursday to Sunday in Tampere Finland with a number of athletes selected from local clubs to represent Ireland at the highest level.

From Lucan Harriers is Saoirse FitzGerald who will be running in the 800m as well as the 4x400m relay.

Saoirse is coming off the back of a 5th place finish in the U18 European Championships from last year. Her season best in the 800m is at 2:06:63.

Also competing in the U20 European Championships is Tallaght athletes Dubem Amah and Cormac Dixon. Amah will be racing in the 200m as well as the 4x100m relay race.

This comes off the back of Amah smashing the U18 200m national record a couple of weeks ago in Tullamore at the National Championships the previous being 22.06 now down to a 21.44.

Amah has shown impressive form in other events also winning a national title in the U20 200m division stepping up two years in age in order to compete.

Cormac Dixon is a 1500m,3000m and 5000m runner from Rathcoole who will be representing Ireland in the 3000m or 5000m categories in Finland this weekend, eligible to race in either he will likely choose one to focus on at the tournament.

Dixon has impressed with recent form showing major improvements in another one of his disciplines the 1500m, setting a new personal best time of 3:43.27, knocking 3 seconds off his previous best time at the British Milers Club Gold Meet in Watford last Wednesday evening.

Also picked from Tallaght AC is Uche Disu who has been selected as a Non travelling reserve for the Womens U20 4X100m relay.