Local authority expected to announce reopening of Round Tower visitor centre

SOUTH Dublin County Council are expected to announce the reopening of Round Tower Visitor Centre Brú Chrónáin next week.

The centre closed before Christmas 2024 and remains closed to the public.

Speaking at the monthly council meeting on Monday, SDCC chief executive Colm Ward said he expects to be in contact with members “if not by the end of this week, probably next week to announce the reopening and a new partner” for the centre.

“We’ve been working behind the scene as we committed to try and bring that back to opening as soon as possible, so we’ll be in touch with you next week to outline that and to outline the partner and the rationale behind what we’re doing there,” said Mr Ward.

As reported in The Echo last month, the council are anxious to secure a new management licence holder for Round Tower Visitor Centre.

In a report to members a few weeks ago, SDCC say they were using the temporary closure to “undertake some essential maintenance within the visitor centre and to allow for the transition to a new operator.”

The council also said they would ensure the centre is open for booked tours and bespoke events including two Tradfest events.

There has been three licence holders at the Round Tower centre since it opened to the public in 2017.

Since the closure, local councillors Eoin Ó Broin (SocDems) and William Carey (SF) were among those who called for the council to re-examine the management model of the centre, which has a café, visitor centre museum, and gardens.