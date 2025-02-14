Mark’s 50k in memory of Michaela-Clare who died in swimming pool

MARATHON man Mark Conlon completed a 50k championship run over the weekend in memory of his friend’s daughter who tragically passed away in May 2017.

Citywest girl Michaela-Clare Gonda (9), who had a heart condition, died in a public pool in Tallaght.

Michaela was about to begin her third swimming class at Tallaght Community School Sports Complex in Balrothery when she lost consciousness in the water.

Her parents Michael and Yvonne Gonda, who moved to Tallaght from the Philippines in 2000, described her as a fun, active, loving child who lived a full life despite her heart condition.

Mark has run many treks for charity over the years but wanted to do something for “close friends” and a “brightly talented girl.”

“I’ve ran marathons with Mike Gonda for years they also both do the Corkagh parkrun with me most weeks,” said Mark.

“She was loved by all and was a member of Pulse Tri Club.

“Her Dad is a member of Pulse and has completed many full Iron Men in her memory.

“She’s always by his side.

“Yvonne does many parkruns and other events in her memory.

“Mike was doing the cycle leg of his Iron Man last year when a car came through the barriers and took him off his bike and left him with horrible injuries.

“He is so lucky to be alive.

“It must have been Chaela looking out for him.”

Clondalkin runner Mark was happy to complete the gruelling 50k Championship in Donadea Forest, Kildare.

“I made it under the five-hour cut off.

“There was an incredible atmosphere with some of the best marathon and ultra runners from Ireland and all over the world.

“It was my 11th time to finish it and my 306th marathon/ultra completed.

“The pain was unreal for the last few laps.

“It’s 10 x 5k loops so like ten park runs in under five hours.

“I was very determined to finish it as I was running in memory of the beautiful little angel Michaela Clare.”