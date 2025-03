The winners with the LEO team show off their awards

SOUTH Dublin Local Enterprise Office (LEO) celebrated the outstanding achievements and entrepreneurial spirit of local businesses at the Local Enterprise Awards South Dublin 2025 which took place at The Maldron Hotel, Tallaght on Thursday.

Hosted by Noel Davidson of The Entrepreneurs Academy, the event drew an audience of over 50 shortlisted businesses, accompanied by their colleagues, family, and friends.