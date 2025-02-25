Local Enterprise Student Enterprise Programme

The Local Enterprise Office South Dublin’s Student Enterprise Programme is an educational and fun-packed initiative that teaches second level students what it’s really like to be an entrepreneur and to set up and run their own business over the course of the academic year.

Students find out what it is like to be their own boss and how to run a business, experiencing all the ups and downs of entrepreneurship along the way!

The Programme complements the business studies curriculum at both junior and senior level and is a rewarding experience for students, giving them the freedom to develop their business concepts to the fullest.

Students can enter either individually or as part of a team.

Support for Teachers and Students, delivered by our coordinator will be on-hand to support and guide at every step of the way.

