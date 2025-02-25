LockerFix looks to secure €9m contract to provide schools with mobile phone pouches
BALDONNELL business LockerFix is looking to secure a government contract worth up to €9m to provide schools with pouches for mobile phones.
Former Irish rugby international Marty Moore joined the family business his father and uncle started after retiring from the game last year.
AUTHORMaurice Garvey
