South Dublin Local Enterprise Week 2025 has been officially launched at a special event at Work IQ, Innovation Quarter Tallaght.

Taking place from March 3rd to 7th, 2025, the Local Enterprise Office South Dublin will host a range of events to showcase supports available to start-ups, the self-employed, and small businesses.

As part of the week, we will be hosting Student Enterprise Talks: Dream It, Build It, Be It!

These events aim to inspire students to consider entrepreneurship as a viable career path by hearing firsthand experiences from local entrepreneurs.

This will entail a series of talks with Local Entrepreneurs and will take place for schools from across the county participating in the Student Enterprise Programme 2025.

Kishoge Community College, Lucan and Sancta Maria College, Rathfarnham enjoyed the benefits of last year’s entrepreneurial talks and here’s what they had to say about it!

Carmel O’ Sullivan, Teacher from Sancta Maria College said:

“Just want to say a big thank you to the LEO Entrepreneurs Ciara from NZ Caps and Aoife from Enlightened by Aoife. The students were buzzing afterwards and our three businesses are so excited for the County Final next week.”

Marie Lyons, Teacher from Kishoge Community College said:

“Thank you to Mark Baldwin from Schoovr and Eimear Kennedy from The Smooth Company, as many students commented on how this morning was the best talk they had all year and thank you all for that.”

The LEO entrepreneurs participating in the talks are as follows:

Lily Ramirez-Foran from Picado

Lily Ramirez-Foran is the visionary founder of Picado Mexican, Dublin’s premier Mexican boutique grocer and cookery school.

She is also the acclaimed author of TACOS, a best-selling cookbook published by Blasta Books.

Eoin Carroll from Decision Analytics

Eoin Carroll is the founder and CEO of Decision Analytics, an innovative AI startup focused on enhancing data access for manufacturing businesses.

Olly Nolan from Olly’s Farm

Olly Nolan, a passionate beef farmer and smallholder in the Dublin Mountains, producing award-winning, 100% raw, local Irish honey, including heather, blossom, and softest varieties from his apiaries across Dublin and Wicklow.

Feebee Foran from Forager

Feebee Foran is the owner Forager, a multi award winning 100% natural skincare brand that harnesses the medical properties of wild Irish weeds.

Samantha Forrest from Fussy Plates

Sammantha, a Dublin-based entrepreneur and mother of three, combines her background in bioanalytical and pharmaceutical science to create Fussy Foods.

Her innovative plates are designed to make mealtimes both fun and stress-free.

Maryann Mesbur from Bears Little Fish

Maryann Mesbur, founder of the award winning childrenswear brand Bear’s Little Fish, has a strong background in psychology and expertise in strategic leadership.

Her brand, catering to babies, with skin sensitives, is stocked in retailers across Ireland, America and Europe.