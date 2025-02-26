Fr Frank appointed new Vicar Forane for the Tallaght Deanery

The Archdiocese of Dublin has announced the appointment of Fr Frank Drescher of the Kilnamanagh and Castleview parish as the new Vicar Forane for the Tallaght Deanery.

His role will last for three years and will involve supporting and coordinating those in pastoral ministry within the deanery, while fostering collaboration among parishes.

He will represent the Tallaght Deanery in meetings with the Archbishop of Dublin, with his first attendance on Thursday, February 13, and assist in implementing diocesan pastoral initiatives.

Speaking about his new role, Fr Frank said, “I am humbled to be entrusted with this role and look forward to working closely with my fellow priests, parish teams, and the wider faith community of the Tallaght Deanery.

“I see this appointment as an opportunity to support and encourage the great pastoral work already taking place in our parishes.”

“I am deeply grateful to my predecessor, Fr Bill O’Shaughnessy, for his dedicated leadership over the past three years. As we continue this journey together, I ask for your prayers and support in our common mission, so that we may respond ever more faithfully to the needs of our people and the call of the Gospel.”

Fr Bill O’Shaughnessy was congratulated by the Episcopal Vicar for the pastoral area, Fr Liam Rigney, for initiatives such as Building Hope, the Synodal Pathway, and the formation of the Dublin Diocesan Pastoral Council.

Fr Liam also congratulated Fr Frank, and appreciation was extended to Sinead Fallon, a “dedicated and friendly” parish pastoral worker in St Dominic’s Parish, who has served as Deanery Secretary for the past six years.