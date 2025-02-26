Main challenge is to respond to sharp rise in use of canisters
The Connect4 project renewed their aim of “keeping the young people of West Tallaght occupied and engaged” after a new team leader was appointed in January.
Robert Whiteley (33), from Naas, Co Kildare, has been involved with the youth project for two years and recently replaced founder Paul Perth as the team leader.
AUTHORAlessia Micalizzi
