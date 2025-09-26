Local Faces: Brian Morrisroe
Here at The Echo we’re lucky enough to cover two of the best football teams in the country, League of Ireland Premier Division stalwarts, St Patrick’s Athletic and of course, Shamrock Rovers., writes Ken Doyle.
The subject of our ‘Faces of the Community’ feature this week, is Perrystown’s own Brian Morrisroe, a stylish midfielder with a left foot that could open a tin of beans.
For the price of a coffee, enjoy The Echo in print or with an online subscription and get over 80 local stories every week.
Once you create an account, check your spam folder for our automated emails. Then, you need to purchase a subscription to finish the process.
Read More
Man with no insurance ‘going through a particularly bad period’ fined €500Tallaght
A MAN caught driving without insurance, while serving a disqualification from driving for the same offence, received a fine and a suspended...
Pledge to increase visibility due to anti-social behaviourTallaght
Gardaí have pledged to increase visibility around Church Grove and Tymon Bawn Community Centre to tackle escalating anti-social behaviour.Illegal dumping has also...
Tea Party Girls host coffee morningTallaght
WATCH: For the price of a coffee, enjoy The Echo in print or with an online subscription and get over 80 local...
Men’s shed make two beautiful handcrafted benchesTallaght
Roadstone warmly welcomed Kilnamanagh Family Recreation Centre CLG for the unveiling of a new walking loop designed for employees at Belgard Quarry.The...
AUTHOREcho Staff
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
Strictly Necessary Cookie should be enabled at all times so that we can save your preferences for cookie settings.
If you disable this cookie, we will not be able to save your preferences. This means that every time you visit this website you will need to enable or disable cookies again.