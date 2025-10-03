Local Faces: Mary Kelly

“Those who know, do. Those who understand, teach.” – Aristotle.

Generations of Clondalkin children would doubtless agree with the above sentiment and a great many of them would have felt the positive influence of this week’s ‘Face of the Community.’

Mary Kelly, a Dublin 22 girl to her bones, is leaving her position as a teacher and deputy principal in Scoil Íde in Clondalkin village, and as she brings the curtain down on a 34 year career in education, she spoke to The Echo about her life and work shaping young minds in our community.

The daughter of Brendan and Mary Kelly, Mary spent her childhood with her older brothers Brian and Brendan in St Patrick’s Park.

She credits her family as a hugely positive influence on her as she was growing up.

“My brothers were sports mad when I was younger and I was always going to see them play various games.

I soon started playing myself, eventually playing National League Basketball and I even represented Ireland in Netball.

I stopped playing competitive sports when I was 31 because the schedules at the top levels of my sports were too much. I’ve kept an active lifestyle ever since though.”

Mary’s own education began, believe it or not, at Scoil Íde. She then attended Coláiste Bríde in Clondalkin and, having decided to pursue a career in education, went to Froebel College in Blackrock for her degree.

Suitably qualified, Mary entered the job market which happened to take her close to home.

“My first position was a temporary one in Quarryvale and after a few months I took a similar job in Sruleen.

I always knew, my ideal job would be at my own primary school, Scoil Íde and after a while, an opportunity presented itself.”

“A teacher at the school was absent through illness and I managed to get the temporary position covering for her. T

‘hat teacher subsequently left the school and I applied for her job permanently. Luckily for me, I got it and 34 years of a very happy working life began.”

“Scoil Íde was always a real little family unit. People who came to teach seemed to stay and it was a wonderful atmosphere to walk into.”

As a primary school teacher, Mary was a jack of all trades, teaching every subject to her pupils. Soon enough, she rose to prominence as she became part of the management team, being in charge of English and, quelle surprise, PE.

I will take a deep breath and try to list some of the extra-curricular activities Mary ran.

Roles she looked after include, ‘World Book Day,’ ‘Active Schools Week,’ Scoil Íde Sports Day, ‘Skip around Europe,’ the ‘Santa Dash,’ cross country running, Santry Athletics, ‘Handwriting Heroes,’ timetabling all sports events and library visits and a lot more besides.

She truly immersed herself in her work and always found it completely gratifying.

“One thing I learned pretty quickly at the school was that not every child had the positive upbringing I did.

‘Some of the best times I had were working with the parents on helping their children get the most out of their time with us.

‘I always loved that aspect of the job. It was challenging but when you see a child blossoming through the influence of the adults in their lives was a real honour to witness and play a part in.”

Although it will be a huge wrench for Mary when she leaves Scoil Íde, she is in absolutely no doubt that she’s doing the right thing.

“It’s the right time,” she says, “I know I’m leaving the school in the best hands as the team is fantastic.

‘I’ve been very lucky in my working life to have worked with so many amazing people and I leave Scoil Íde having made friends for life.”

Mary is a wonderful conversationalist and I’d imagine she’s the life and soul of any social setting. She could talk for Ireland and given all of her accolades, I’m almost surprised she hasn’t.

As retirement looms for Mary, I think it’s safe to say that she’ll still have plenty of things on the docket.

She’s an avid hiker, yomping up some mountain or other with a group called Power Walkers every Saturday morning.

‘She’s raised in excess of €75,000 for Our Lady’s Hospital Crumlin over the last 15 years by doing a series of overseas walking challenges.

‘She also paddles 16ft Canadian canoes with Wild Water Kayak Club in the Strawberry Beds.

‘She’s an L2 canoe instructor too. Because of course she is. She’ll somehow manage to fit in some quality home life with her partner Linda too.

I ask the secret to her success and she immediately goes back to her upbringing and her beloved family.

“My Dad was a Guard, and believe it or not I wanted to be one myself for a while.

‘He gave me some great advice and there’s one thing in particular that comes to mind.

‘Val Doonican, famous Irish singer and wooly jumper model from yesteryear used to sing a song that went ‘Walk tall, walk straight and look the world right in the eye.’

‘He told me that was the attitude to have and I’ve tried to ever since.”

Sadly, Brendan is no longer with us but Mary’s mum, also Mary is still going strong at the tender age of 92.

‘We’ll say farewell to Mary Jr as she gives me a lovely piece of trivia about her departure from her treasured Scoil Íde.

“My mum walked me up to the door of the school on my first day as a four-year-old and she’ll walk me out on my last day on September 30th. I’m so grateful she’ll be there with me.”