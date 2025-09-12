Local Faces: Pat McCabe

Pat McCabe tries not to let conditions slow him down

Life can be difficult for disabled people and it’s always important to have, within a community, someone who will advocate for their interests, writes Ken Doyle.

Ballyfermot has one such man – Pat McCabe, a lifelong resident, is part of a group called ‘Smashing Barriers,’ and they work tirelessly to improve the lives of disabled people in the Dublin 10 area.