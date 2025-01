Tony Butler, chairman of The Dodder Anglers Association and the “Waterkeeper” of the river

Tallaght man Tony Butler may well have River Dodder water running through his veins, by Ken Doyle.

Tony is the chairman of The Dodder Anglers Association and he’s also the “Waterkeeper” of the river. This means he’s responsible for the quality of water in the Dodder so his membership (over 1,000), can enjoy their hobby in the best conditions.