Good turnout for Dylan O’Neill memorial GAA charity match
Action from the Memorial cup held on New Years day in aid of former player

Alessia MicalizziJanuary 10, 2025 10:55 am

A “really good turnout” was recorded at the Memorial Cup held in Thomas Davis GAA on New Year’s Day for former player Dylan O’Neill.

Dylan, from Ellensborough, passed away at 21 years old in October 2019 to a rare genetic condition called adult metachromatic leukodystrophy (MLD).

