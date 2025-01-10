Good turnout for Dylan O’Neill memorial GAA charity match
A “really good turnout” was recorded at the Memorial Cup held in Thomas Davis GAA on New Year’s Day for former player Dylan O’Neill.
Dylan, from Ellensborough, passed away at 21 years old in October 2019 to a rare genetic condition called adult metachromatic leukodystrophy (MLD).
Subscribe for as little as €0.75 per week and support local news in your area!
Once you create an account, check your spam folder for our automated emails. Then, you need to purchase a subscription to finish the process.
Read More
Man had a ‘directing role’ in €3.18m drug operationTallaght
A man described as “middle management” in a drug operation that involved over €3.18 million worth of cannabis and cocaine has been...
Paula ‘will be forever loved’ and sadly missed by her familyTallaght
THE community paid their tributes to Paula Lawlor (32) of Aylesbury, Tallaght, who passed away on Thursday, December 19, in her new...
Investment in child services is a ‘pivotal moment’ for GovernmentTallaght
The Childhood Development Initiative (CDI) called on the next Government to invest in child services more in what they called a “pivotal...
Twins aim to transform study habits at young scientist expoTallaght
Tallaght twins aim at transforming study habits with the project they entered in the BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition for the...
AUTHORAlessia Micalizzi
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
Strictly Necessary Cookie should be enabled at all times so that we can save your preferences for cookie settings.
If you disable this cookie, we will not be able to save your preferences. This means that every time you visit this website you will need to enable or disable cookies again.