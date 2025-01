TALLAGHT-born Taekwondo Olympian Jack Woolley shone in the first episode of Dancing with the Stars 2025 aired on RTÉ 1 on Sunday.

Woolley and his professional dancer partner, Australian Alex Vladimirov, danced an elegant Viennese waltz to Die with a Smile by Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars, which got them the second highest score of the night, 30 points.