Local history with Monica McGill: The present re-vitalisation of the Irish language is growing locally
Trending: Irish culture
Recently, interest in all things Irish seems to be increasing, both at home and abroad.
Subscribe for as little as €0.75 per week and support local news in your area!
Once you create an account, check your spam folder for our automated emails. Then, you need to purchase a subscription to finish the process.
Read More
Big turn out at Walk of Remembrance for ‘beautiful Boss Lady’ Leah FrenchClondalkin
A WALK of Remembrance took place for “beautiful Boss Lady” Leah French from Clondalkin, who sadly passed away on New Years Day...
People on social housing waiting 9.25 years for a homeNews
PEOPLE on the social housing list are waiting an average of 9.25 years for a home in South Dublin County Council.Cllrs Paddy...
This weeks front pages – March 20, 2025Latest
The Echo Newspaper is on shop shelves across Tallaght, Clondalkin, Lucan, Ballyfermot and surrounding areas today.Pick up your copy or subscribe online HERE and...
AUTHOREcho Staff
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
Strictly Necessary Cookie should be enabled at all times so that we can save your preferences for cookie settings.
If you disable this cookie, we will not be able to save your preferences. This means that every time you visit this website you will need to enable or disable cookies again.