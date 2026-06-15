Lopes stars for Cape Verde against Spain

Crumlin native Pico Lopes starred for Cape Verde against Spain in their opening World Cup game as the Blue Sharks held the favourites to a 0-0 draw at Atlanta Stadium.

Lopes starred in the Cape Verde defence throughout the game, particularly with a world class block in the dying minutes of the fixture against Mikal Oyarzabal’s seemingly goalbound effort.

It is also worth noting the performance of goalkeeper Vozinha who played a crucial role in keeping his country in the game with the 40-year-old producing several top class saves.

Lamine Yamal and Co were unable to get past the Shamrock Rovers captain who was being cheered on by Rovers fans at the Priory Market in Tallaght.

They now will look to go toe to toe with another giant in Uruguay this Sunday.

TAGS Sport

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