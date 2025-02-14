Lotto-love story in Rathcoole on St Valentine’s Day

Aidan Hughes, Regional Manager, and Karl Fitzgerald, Site Director at Applegreen Rathcoole, are pictured alongside staff as they celebrate their store being announced as the selling location of Wednesday's Lotto Jackpot ticket worth an incredible €2,935,144. Photography by Justin Mac Innes.

It’s a lotto-love story as Applegreen in Rathcoole was announced as the store that sold Wednesday night’s (12th February) winning jackpot ticket.

The player purchased their quick pick ticket from the busy N7 store on the day of the draw.

Wednesday night’s draw brought two of Ireland’s newest millionaires to life, with the Lotto Jackpot worth a staggering €2,935,144 and the Lotto Plus One top prize of €1,000,000 both claimed by two Dublin players.

The winning numbers from Wednesday’s Lotto draw were: 5, 11, 26, 37, 46, 47 and the Bonus was 35.

Speaking on the win, Karl Fitzgerald, Site Director at Applegreen Rathcoole, said: “This is by far the biggest win we have ever had in store, so we’re all thrilled with the news. We have a team of around 110 working here, and we’re all just over the moon.

“It’s not every day that you hear one of your customers has become an overnight millionaire.”

The National Lottery has confirmed that the jackpot winner has come forward and arrangements are being made for them to visit Lottery HQ to collect their €2.9m prize.

Emma Monaghan, National Lottery spokesperson added: “Valentine’s weekend just became even more special for one of our Lotto players!

‘We’re thrilled to share that the winner has made contact with our Claims team, and we’re making arrangements for Ireland’s newest millionaire to collect their prize. We can’t wait to hear how they plan to spend their life-changing winnings!”