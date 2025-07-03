Lucan girls secure Division One crown

THE Lucan Sarsfields Minor Ladies Football team recently won the Division 1 title with a last gasp win over Naomh Mearnog.

Going into the match Sarsfields were under pressure, anything but a victory would have resulted in Mearnog being handed the title.

10 points up at half time Sarsfields looked to have the game wrapped up however a second half rally from Mearnog and a missed penalty for Sarsfields ensured that the fixture went right until the last kick of the game.

Eva Collis would be the one to score the winning point that won the tie and league for Sarsfields on the day.

We heard from coach Martin O Reilly who has been involved with training the team for years now since U12 level.

“It was the first time we won it [Minor Division 1 Ladies title]. You build for it.

‘We were beaten in our first match. We had six players off on Dublin duty, once we got them backed we really focused on the league.

‘Division 1 is unbelievable. Everybody is so good, they are all at a consistent level. Anybody could beat anybody in the league and that was proved to be the case. We just came out on top of it at the end. Some great battles as the year went on.

O’Reilly had nothing but praise for his team with every member excelling.

“Genuinely it was a team effort. We had no superstars, we have players who can play in many different positions and there is very little between them all.

‘This is the first time we’ve ever been able to put out 15 and a subs bench that were all of a really high standard.”

The team now moves towards its next challenge which is the Championship set to begin toward the end of August. O Reilly remains confident his players will preform.

“Absolutely, we’re working hard already to prepare for the championship.

‘We have loads off on holiday now over the next six weeks, so we’ll have to work on our fitness levels for championship. We’ll be pushing to win the championship.”