Lucan reach first senior final in 12 years

Action from the semi-final between Ballyboden St Enda’s and Lucan Sarsfields in Parnell Park Photo by Matthew Lysaght

LUCAN Sarsfields have reached their first Go Ahead Dublin Senior 1 Hurling Championship final in 12 years after beating Ballyboden St Enda’s by four points at Parnell Park last Sunday afternoon.

Lucan would stamp their authority on the game early on and showcased their attacking strength despite the absence of regular starter Sean Harkness from the team.

While Darragh Kenny opened up the scoring with Boden getting the first point of the game, Sarsfields would get the better of the play throughout the half. Paul Crummey, Ben Coffey and the likes of David Mulqueen all played a big part in Sarsfields an impressive nine point lead at half time leading 0-16 to 0-07 at the break.

Boden had been fortunate that late points from Kenny, Stephen O’Connor and Luke McDwyer ensured the deficit was not any greater than nine points and clearly had felt the absence of a regular feature of their forward line, Niall McMorrow throughout the first half.

The second half saw somewhat of a revival for Ballyboden who came back into the game thanks to an early penalty that Darragh Kenny slotted home to raise the green flag for the first time in the game with Sean McClelland in the Sarsfields goal unable to do anything about it.

The penalty served as a huge boost for Boden who managed five consecutive scores to reduce the gap to just two points with Ben Coffey and Cathal Kennedy grabbing points to just keep Sarsfields in front.

Conor Dooley, David Gleeson, Patrick Dunleavy, Fionn Murphy and once again Darragh Kenny all caused the white flag to be raised during this time and they would whittle down Sarsfields lead even further following another Kenny free to just a single point. The next development in the game however would be in Sarsfields favour.

Substitute Ciaran Dowling made an immediate impact for Lucan when he was brought onto the pitch as he was fouled inside the goal area and awarded a penalty. Ben Coffey would step up to convert the chance, reestablishing Sarsfields healthy four point lead.

Boden would continue to score throughout the game with Timmy Hammersley and Niall Ryan both getting their names on the scoresheets but Dowling and Coffey would keep Lucan ticking over with scores at the other end, making sure that they ran out as deserved winners at the end of the day, maintaining their four point lead.

Manager Charlie Carter spoke on the win after the game.

“We had a very good first half but we came in at half time and knew Ballyboden would throw the kitchen sink at us. We had to soak up a bit of pressure before we got over the line.”

“We felt the last two years we didn’t do ourselves justice. The young lads who have come in this year have given us a great boost with great energy and it allows us to use the bench as well. They brought huge energy when they came on.”