Major fire at recycling facility in Park West

The fire at the recycling facility in Park West (Images / Video: Dublin Fire Brigade)

WATCH:

Dublin Fire Brigade was called to battle a blaze at a recycling facility in a local industrial park on Monday night.

Firefighters were called out to Thornton’s Recycling Centre in Park West Industrial Park as fire engulfed the building.

Eight fire engines attended the scene at its height, including two turntable ladders, a water tanker, and an emergency tender.

Flames could be seen turning the night sky red in a video shared by the local fire service of the inferno.

Firefighters worked through the night to control the flames and prevent them spreading to nearby buildings.

An Garda Siochana, ESB and Irish Water provided assistance to Dublin Fire Brigade at the fireground.

Four fire engines remain at the scene, according to the latest update from Dublin Fire Brigade.