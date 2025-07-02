Making it easier for SMEs and micro-enterprises to engage

AN OPEN forum Public Procurement Consultation took place at ACE Enterprise Park, Clondalkin, on Friday, June 20 – providing valuable insights for businesses.

It formed part of a national process to inform Ireland’s first National Public Procurement Strategy, with a focus on making it easier for SMEs, micro-enterprises, and other suppliers to engage with public procurement opportunities.

The Clondalkin event was hosted by Minister of State for Public Procurement, Digitalisation and eGovernment Emer Higgins.

Peter Byrne, CEO South Dublin Chamber, said: “The Chamber warmly welcomed Minister Higgins initiative in holding an open forum to discuss procurement. The event was very worthwhile as those who were successful, those who were not and those who never put themselves forward for procurement, got to share the pros and cons of the process.

“It’s clear the system can work better and forums like these where people can speak openly about their experiences are very valuable in highlighting where improvements can take place and highlighting where it works very well.

“We strongly encourage businesses who are new to procurement to find out as much as they can from those that are successful, prepare and have the information needed in the format required to hand and to be patient while the documents are assessed. Our local LEO provides help and assistance with preparing a procurement tender and is running a course on this shortly.

“Procurement can provide new contacts but it needs the business applying to take the time to prepare and entre the tender process in a professional and timely manner,” said Mr Byrne.

“One of the core aims of the strategy is to make public procurement more accessible and user-friendly for suppliers of all sizes,” said Minister Higgins ahead of the event.