Man (23) stole car which led to the death of owner

Gardai at the scene on Robinhood Road in January 2022

A MAN who stole a car which led to the death of its owner in 2022, was sentenced to an additional six months imprisonment for attempted burglary.

Adam Murphy (23), Cherry Orchard Crescent, Ballyfermot, is currently serving a nine year and six month sentence, after pleading guilty to the manslaughter of Ian McDonnell on 23 January 2022.

At Blanchardstown District Court on Monday, June 16, Garda Andrew Flood read out the charges.

Garda Flood told the court that on July 28, 2020, gardai responded to reports of somebody checking houses in Palmerstown Green, Dublin 20.

Two males were pursued by gardai and Mr Murphy was apprehended by gardai.

The court heard that while there was no entry into a property, the accused was observed in the curtilage of the rear of a Palmerstown Green property, and a screwdriver was discovered on the accused following a search by gardai.

Judge David McHugh convicted Mr Murphy to six months imprisonment, taking into consideration “the long sentence ahead of him.”

In 2024, Adam Murphy was sentenced to nine and a half years for manslaughter.

His accomplice Keith McCormick-Smith, of Riverview, Church Road, Mulhuddart, was sentenced to three years and two months on all offences with the final year suspended on some of the counts.

Mr McDonnell had stopped at his business, Ozone Car Sales, on Robinhood Road, on January 23, 2022.

He pulled his car onto the forecourt and left the engine running while he went inside.

Murphy got into Mr McDonnell’s car.

The businessman tried to stop them but Murphy drove off with Mr McDonnell on the bonnet and accelerated.

Mr McDonnell was carried 46 metres, but was thrown off and his body travelled along the road for nine metres.

Murphy drove away and left the businessman on the road. He never regained consciousness and died in hospital five days later.

In sentencing, Judge Dara Hayes said both men callously drove off and left the 50-year-old father of three dying on the road.