Man (25) refused to leave garda station fined €250

A MAN who refused to leave a garda station when asked to leave by gardai was fined at Tallaght District Court.

Alex Daly (25), with an address of Old Court Mill, Firhouse, appeared before court.

Garda Ciaran Byrne told the court that while on duty at Tallaght Garda Station on January 8, 2025, he observed a male being escorted off the premises.

Garda Byrne asked Mr Daly to leave the area and he refused to do so.

Defence solicitor Ethan Foley said it was an “out of character” incident for his client, who on the evening in question was waiting over an hour to ascertain his bail conditions.

The court heard a relative of Mr Daly’s was also in the station at the time and was being escorted out.

Mr Daly was frustrated with the waiting around and got “quite defensive at the manhandling” of his relative and started shouting at guards, refusing to leave when asked.

“He apologised for his actions,” said Mr Foley.

Judge Deirdre Gearty acknowledged that the defendant met the case head on but that people can’t behave like that with gardai.

Judge Gearty fined Mr Daly €250, ordering that it go towards the garda charity Little Blue Heroes.

