Search
Man (29) who instigated unprovoked attack had 137 previous convictions

Man (29) who instigated unprovoked attack had 137 previous convictions

Echo StaffMarch 24, 2025 10:02 am

A man who led five others in an unprovoked attack on another man in Dublin city centre two years ago has been jailed, reports Eimear Dodd.

Wayne Gilligan (29) of Rosebank Court, Clondalkin, Dublin 22 pleaded guilty to violent disorder on Euston Street on May 8, 2023.

Read More


Big turn out at Walk of Remembrance for ‘beautiful Boss Lady’ Leah French

Clondalkin

A WALK of Remembrance took place for “beautiful Boss Lady” Leah French from Clondalkin, who sadly passed away on New Years Day...

Drugs and Alcohol Force recovery choir recognised

Clondalkin

Adult learning groups from Dublin and across the island of Ireland were celebrated at an awards event in Croke Park on Friday,...

Corfheile na Scoileanna sing out the tunes at annual event

Clondalkin

“As their band teacher, I couldn’t be more proud of their dedication and hard work,” beams Sinead McCabe, teacher at St Joseph’s...

Colour, fun and sport as large crowds attend local parades

Clondalkin

LOCAL communities were all out in force to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day this week.“It was a day full of sport, colour, music,...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST