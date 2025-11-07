Man (30) charged with provoking football fans

A MAN charged with provoking two opposing groups of football fans was fined and received a suspended prison sentence at Tallaght District Court.

Sam Mooney (30), with an address of Broadford Walk, Ballinteer, Dublin 16, appeared before court facing public order offences.

Garda Thomas Madsen told the court that on September 8, 2022, two sets of football supporters – Shamrock Rovers fans and fans of a Swedish club – were in the vicinity of an area around Saint Kevin’s Avenue, Dublin 8.

Gardai observed Mr Mooney “trying to encourage a fight between the two groups” and acting in a threatening manner.

Mr Mooney was told by gardai to leave the area.

Defence solicitor Ciara Ni Ghabhann said her client had been living in Australia for a period of time but came back to Ireland to “face the music.”

The court heard he had consumed alcohol on the day and he was leaving the area when he got “caught up in tensions” between the two groups of football fans, feeling “slightly hard done” by being the one summoned.

Asked by Judge Patricia McNamara if he had spent time in jail recently, Mr Mooney answered that he had spent time in jail in Australia for a drugs related offence.

Ms Ni Ghabhann said her client was planning to move to Spain with his partner to work in his parents café.

Judge McNamara took into account the guilty plea and convicted Mr Mooney to two months imprisonment, which was suspended for 12 months and fined him €200 with conditions that he remain of sober habits.

Fixed recognisance of €200 was lodged to the court.

Funded by the Local Courts Reporting Scheme