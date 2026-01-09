Man (35) fined €1,450 for a number of road traffic charges

A MAN who appeared in court facing an number of road traffic charges, received fines that totalled €1,450.

Patrick Keeler (35), Ballyfermot Road, appeared before Blanchardstown District Court pleading guilty to the charges.

The court heard gardai came upon a rear end collision between two cars on December 3, 2019, at the M50 junction 9 northbound, Clondalkin.

Mr Keeler, who was in the rear car of the two vehicles, was tested and gardai found traces of cannabis in his body via a blood specimen.

No injuries were reported for Keeler or the other driver.

On July 11, 2017, Keeler was stopped on Ballyfermot Road Ballyfermot and found to have no insurance or valid driver licence.

On September 5, 2017, Keeler was stopped at Collinstown Road Dublin 22, and found to have no insurance.

Defence solicitor Ciaran MacLoughlin said his client had suffered from cocaine use in his 20s, and had a heart attack, requiring a stent to be put in in 2020.

“As a result, he is clean and sober, regularly attending meetings” and underwent treatment at Coolmine, said Mr MacLoughlin.

His client is a father of five, a roofer by trade, and due to the antiquity of matters dating back to 2017 and 2019, MacLoughlin requested leniency from the court to give his client the best opportunity to move forward and provide for his family.

Judge Áine Clancy handed Keeler a two year disqualification and fines that totalled €1,450.

