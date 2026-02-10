Man aggressive to Luas security staff is jailed

A MAN who became aggressive with security staff on a Luas tram, forcing it to stop in Belgard, was sentenced to three months in prison.

Johnathan Conway (32), with an address of Ripley Court Hotel, Talbot Street, Dublin 1, formerly Cloonmore Green, Tallaght, appeared before Tallaght District Court in custody, facing a Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act charge.

Garda Aaron Melinn told the court that on December 29, 2023, garda responded to a report of a male being aggressive with staff on a Luas.

Upon arrival by gardai to the scene at Belgard, where the Luas had stopped, Conway continued to act aggressively and refused to listen to security staff, telling them “you f***ing watch.”

He was conveyed to Tallaght Garda Station.

The court heard Conway has 26 previous convictions, is currently serving a sentence, having been convicted in 2025 for offences committed between 2022-2024, and due for release in December 2026.

Defence solicitor Michael Hennessy said at the time of the offence his client had not been taking his medication and felt he was getting better.

Since then, his client has resumed medication, apologised for his behaviour, has no real family support and has been living in a hostel.

Judge Patricia McNamara said the incident would have been very disturbing to people on the tram.

Taking into account the guilty plea and mitigations including Conway’s behaviour on the day and that he is in custody now, Judge McNamara sentenced him to three months.

