Man arrested over alleged assault of child in Saggart

Ellen GoughOctober 20, 2025 7:20 pm

Gardai are investigating an alleged assault of a child in south Dublin over the weekend.

A man has been arrested over the incident which is said to have taken place in Saggart on Sunday evening, October 19.

A criminal investigation is underway after gardai were called to the scene.

The man in his 20s was subsequently arrested on suspicion of assaulting the child and is being detained at a garda station in Dublin under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, where he can be questioned for up to 24 hours.

The child has been taken to hospital for treatment.

Specialist garda child interviewers will interview the girl when she is deemed medically fit to be interviewed.

