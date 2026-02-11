Man caught with ‘a cornucopia’ of counterfeit cash and stolen bike

A man who was caught with “a cornucopia” of drugs, counterfeit cash and a stolen motorbike has been jailed for three years, reports Sonya McLean.

Dylan Sheridan (23) Lissadel Avenue, Drimnagh, pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to having cannabis, ketamine and tablets with a street value of €151,046 at his home on March 20, 2024.

He also admitted handling a stolen motorbike, having two different items, stretching agents, connected to a drug trafficking offence and having 645 €50 and 11 €100 counterfeit notes, totally €33,350, on the same date.

He has two previous convictions for drug possession and drug dealing dealt with in the District Court.

The court heard that Sheridan’s home was searched by gardaí investigating the stolen motor bike.

The bike had been stolen the previous December and the owner had later found it online for sale.

He made contact with the supposed seller of the bike and contacted gardaí.

On March 19, 2024, arrangements were made to meet Sheridan opposite his home in order to buy the bike.

During a subsequent search of his home, the bike was found in the front garden under a canvas cover.

It had false plates fitted but was identified as the stolen bike by the chassis number.

Justin McQuade BL, prosecuting, told the court that most of the other items were found in Sheridan’s bedroom.

Sheridan later took responsibility for everything found during the search.

He told gardaí in interview that there was a threat on his life after he had built up a €25,000 drug debt.

Pieter Le Vert BL, defending, said his client was living with his grandfather at the time as his parents had “their own demons”.

He said Sheridan started using cannabis and tablets in his early teenager years but it spiralled into addiction and very quickly led to a significant drug debt.

Counsel said his client described his arrest “as the best moment of his life”. He has been attending drug rehabilitation and has been assessed as being at a low risk of re-offending.

Sentencing Sheridan on Wednesday, Judge Orla Crowe said “a cornucopia” was discovered by gardaí, referring to the stolen bike, the counterfeit money and a cash counting machine as well as the drugs and the other items in connection with drug dealing.

She commended the gardaí for their investigation which had started with their inquiries into the stolen motorbike. Judge Crowe acknowledged Sheridan’s expression of remorse and the fact that he fell into drugs in his early teens, built up a significant debt and claimed he was under “huge pressure” to get involved.

She said drugs were “a blight on a society” before she set a headline sentence of six years.

Judge Crowe reduced the sentence to four years, taking into account the mitigating features in the case.

She suspended the final 12 months of the term on strict conditions after acknowledging that Sheridan had never been in custody before.