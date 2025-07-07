Man dies following fatal assault in Clondalkin

A MAN in his 30s has died following a fatal assault in Clondalkin in the early hours of Monday morning.

Gardai and emergency services rushed to a house in the Shancastle area of Clondalkin at around 5.50am this morning and found the man unresponsive.

He was rushed to Blanchardstown Hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

A man has been arrested by gardai in connection with the investigation and he is currently detained pursuant to Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984, at a Garda Station in the Dublin area.

A garda statement said: “The scene is currently preserved for forensic examination by the Garda Technical Bureau. The Coroner and the Office of the State Pathologist have been notified and a post-mortem examination will be arranged in due course.

“A Senior Investigating Officer (SIO) has been appointed to lead the investigation and an incident room has been established at Lucan Garda Station. A Family Liaison Officer (FLO) will be assigned to support the family of the deceased.

“Investigating Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward.

“They are also appealing to anyone with camera footage, including motorists with dashcam footage from the area between 5am and 6am on Monday 7th July 2025, to contact them”.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lucan Garda station on (01) 666 7300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

Gardai say Investigations are ongoing.