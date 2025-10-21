Man disqualified from driving ‘refused to provide a specimen’

A MAN was disqualified from driving for four years at Blanchardstown District Court.

Gheorghe Dascalu (60), with an address of Rathgael, Clondalkin, appeared before court charged with drink driving and refusing to provide a sample to gardai.

Garda Kevin Duff told the court that on September 13, 2024, he observed a male entering a parked vehicle on Main Street, Lucan, who “appeared unsteady on his feet” and “intoxicated.”

Gardai approached the vehicle and asked the defendant to stop and exit the car.

At Lucan Garda Station Mr Dascalu was “uncooperative” and “refused to provide a specimen.”

He was subsequently asked to provide a driver licence but failed to do so.

The court heard the defendant had 22 previous convictions, including 14 road traffic offences and a previous three-year disqualification from driving while intoxicated in 2022 for an offence in 2019. Defence counsel said her client suffers from diabetes and was worried about giving blood that night with medication.

“He apologised for his behaviour, has health and alcohol issues, this happened during a period of alcohol issues. I think he was very nervous giving blood,” said the defence counsel.

Judge Mark O’Connell fined Mr Dascalu €400 with three months to pay “there is no excuse, especially for not co-operating”, and disqualified him from driving for four years.

