Man in critical condition following assault in Clondalkin
Ronanstown Garda Station

James Roulston MooneyDecember 18, 2025 10:28 am

Gardaí are investigating a serious assault involving a vehicle and weapons in Clondalkin which has left a man in a critical condition in hospital.

A man in his late 30s was knocked down by a vehicle and assaulted in the Cappaghmore estate in Clondalkin at approximately 6:30pm on Friday, December 5.

After the man was knocked down, several men exited the vehicle and assaulted him with weapons.

He was then taken to Beaumont Hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

Gardaí attached to Lucan and Ronanstown, along with armed support units seized electronic devices and weapons after searches where carried out on Wednesday morning, December 17.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to contact them.

Any persons who were in the Cappaghmore Estate/Ninth Lock Road area of Clondalkin between 6pm and 7pm on the evening Friday, December 5 and who may have video footage (including dash-cam) are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Ronanstown Garda Station on 01 666 7700, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

