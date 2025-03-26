Man rushed to hospital after explosion at house in Tallaght

GARDAI and emergency services attended the scene of an explosion that occurred at a house in Tallaght on Wednesday morning.

A man in his 50s was rushed to Tallaght University Hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) and the Garda Technical unit attended the scene on Wednesday.

Gardai confirmed the incident to The Echo saying: “Gardaí and emergency services are currently attending the scene of an explosion that occurred at a residence in Tallaght, Dublin 24, on Wednesday 26th March 2025.

“A man, aged in his 50s, has been removed from the scene to Tallaght Hospital to be treated for injuries believed to be serious but non-life threatening.

“The Army EOD Unit and the Garda Technical Bureau are currently examining the scene.

“No further information is available at this time.”