Man was ‘highly aggressive’ during public order incident

A MAN who was “highly aggressive” in talking to gardai who were responding to a public order incident in Saggart was fined.

Alan Reilly, Springbank, Saggart, appeared before Blanchardstown District Court, pleading guilty to the charge.

Garda Enda Murphy, Lucan Garda Station, told the court that on February 15, 2025, gardai responded to an argument between Alan Reilly and his father Desmond Reilly at Springbank, Saggart.

The court heard that the disagreement was over the use of the father’s van. When gardai arrived at the scene, Alan Reilly became “highly aggressive” in full public calling them “fucking dopes” , “you are not putting me in cuffs” and “I’m not going in a cell.”

The court heard Alan Reilly has four previous convictions, the most recent a public order conviction and a €200 fine received at Tallaght District Court on October 22, 2024.

Defence solicitor John O’Doherty said his client had apologised for his behaviour, the disagreement was regarding the use of the van.

He said his client is presently homeless and out of work but trying to get himself sorted out.

Judge Mark O’Connell said the defendant’s behaviour on the day in question was “very aggressive and in full view of the public, not very pleasant.”

In light of the guilty plea and his personal circumstances regarding accommodation, Judge O’Connell fined Alan Reilly €300 with eight months to pay.

Funded by the Local Courts Reporting Scheme