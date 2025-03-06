Man who sexually abused two girls is jailed for 8 years
A Dublin man who sexually abused two young girls has been jailed for eight years, reports Fiona Ferguson.
The victims of Peter Doyle (68) wish to retain their anonymity but were happy for him to be named.
AUTHOREcho Staff
