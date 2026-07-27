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Man’s body discovered in recycling facility
Andrew Haire (35)

Man’s body discovered in recycling facility

James Roulston MooneyJuly 27, 2026 10:40 am

Gardaí in Ronanstown are investigating all of the circumstances surrounding the discovery of the body of 35-year-old Andrew Haire at a recycling facility in Clondalkin on Friday evening.

The body of Mr Haire was discovered at the Greyhound Recycling facility on CragAvenue in Clondalkin Industrial Estate

The Office of the Chief State Pathologist and the Garda National Technical Bureau were notified and the body of Mr. Haire was removed from the scene.

A post-mortem examination was since conducted on Saturday and the results of which will not be released for operational reasons.

A Garda investigation has commenced under a Senior Investigating Officer, with an Incident Room established at Lucan Garda Station. A Family Liaison Officer has been appointed to assist the family of the deceased.

Mr. Haire had been availing of welfare and homeless services in the Dublin and Cork City centres in the recent past.

Greyhound Recycling Communications Manager Aveen Moore noted that the company “were deeply saddened” by Mr Haire’s passing.

“We were deeply saddened by the death of Mr Andrew Haire, whose body was found at our recycling facility in Clondalkin on the evening of Friday 24 July.

“Our thoughts are with his family and friends. We are cooperating fully with An Garda Síochána and will continue to give their investigation every assistance…as this is now a matter for An Garda Síochána, it would not be appropriate for us to comment further.

“All queries should be directed to the Garda Press Office.”

Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in establishing the movements of Mr. Haire between Friday, July 17 and Friday, July 24 2026.

It is believed that Mr. Haire was in Dublin, Kilkenny and Cork City centres during this time.

It is requested that anybody who knew or interacted with Mr. Haire during this time or has any information which may be of assistance to this investigation to contact Ronanstown Garda Station on 01-666 7700, or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

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