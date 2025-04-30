Search
March Sports Team of the Month: Glenanne Men’s Firsts Hockey Team
Bryan Malone, Sales and Marketing Manager, The Plaza Hotel, presents the Active South Dublin Team of the Month Award for March to Glenanne hockey players John Stewart, Ríagan Dunne and Oran Dunne. With them are Thos McDermott, Head of Active South Dublin and William O’Connor, News Editor, The Echo

Echo StaffApril 30, 2025 3:11 pm

GLENANNE men’s firsts hockey team had plenty to shout about when they claimed the Neville Davin Cup.

The Tallaght side secured the title when they brushed aside the challenge of Bray 3-1 in a well-contested game.

The was the first time that Glenanne secured the Neville Davin Cup.

Gary Shaw scored the only goal of the first half before they broke through for two more after the break.

John Stewart extended the Glens lead before Ian Walker rounded off a memorable performance.

Bray did score a consolation goal, but all of the damage was done by that stage.

“Its great to win this title. It has been a tough season with a lot of new players coming in and they have been great. We have some promising young lads coming up and plenty to look forward to,” said Glenanne team member John Stewart.

“It’s a great boost for everyone in the club to win this cup.

“We are taking a break now for the summer with the league and cups out of the way and we are looking forward to next year”.

WATCH:

