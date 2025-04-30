‘Happiness’ comes to a screen near Tallaght Cross

A special screening on Thursday, May 8 of the short film “Happiness” (2025), in Russell Building, Tallaght Cross, offers a look into what happiness means to a diverse group of people in Ireland.

Everyone is invited to the event.

Following the screening, Professor Brendan Kelly will lead an engaging discussion, providing a chance for everyone to share their thoughts and explore the film’s themes, looking at how we find wellbeing and reach contentment.

All are welcome to come along to the Russell Building (5th floor), Tallaght Cross, on Thursday, May 1, from 2.00pm to 3.00pm.

This final event concludes the Academic Primary Care Collaboration’s Public Lecture Series (2024-2025).

The Academic Primary Care Collaborative at Tallaght (APCC) brings together healthcare professionals, researchers from Trinity College, and key community groups in the area.

Based in the Russell Centre, the APCC unites Tallaght Cross General Practice, HSE primary care services, and Trinity College’s public health experts.

The APCC has a strong connection with the Tallaght community, actively involving local groups like An Cosán, a partnership that ensures that new healthcare approaches, research, and educational programs are relevant and effective and create positive change in health and wellbeing for everyone in Tallaght.