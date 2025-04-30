March Sports Star of the Month is: Ellen Walshe

Ellen Walshe from Templeogue Swim Club is the Active South Dublin Sport Star of the Month for March

Two-time Irish Olympian and Paris 2024 Finalist Ellen Walshe smashed the oldest Irish Swimming Record, the long course (50m) 200m Butterfly, at the Leinster Aspiring Champions Meet in Dublin.

The Templeogue swimmer broke Michelle Smith’s 1996 record of 2:09.91 in 2:08.42.

Walshe, who is the Active South Dublin Sport Star of the Year in association with South Dublin County Council, last swam the event at Ireland’s 2021 Tokyo Olympic Trials (2:17.32) and held a previous best of 2:14.15 from January 2020.

Ellen now holds four Irish Senior Long Course Records which includes the 100m and 200m Butterfly and 200m and 400m Individual Medley as well as five Irish Short Course Records – 100m, 200m Butterfly, 100m, 200m, 400m Individual Medley.

The 23-year-old, who made the 400m Individual Medley Final in Paris, has continued to make huge strides since the 2024 Games, having set eight Irish Short Course Records and placing a high of fifth at the World Short Course Championships in Budapest in December.

At the Irish Open Swimming Championships, Ellen clocked a time of 4:41.86 in the 400m IM, which is another qualification time for the World Aquatics Championships.