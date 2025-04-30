Search
March Sports Star of the Month is: Ellen Walshe
Ellen Walshe from Templeogue Swim Club is the Active South Dublin Sport Star of the Month for March

March Sports Star of the Month is: Ellen Walshe

Echo StaffApril 30, 2025 3:00 pm

Two-time Irish Olympian and Paris 2024 Finalist Ellen Walshe smashed the oldest Irish Swimming Record, the long course (50m) 200m Butterfly, at the Leinster Aspiring Champions Meet in Dublin.

The Templeogue swimmer broke Michelle Smith’s 1996 record of 2:09.91 in 2:08.42.

Walshe, who is the Active South Dublin Sport Star of the Year in association with South Dublin County Council, last swam the event at Ireland’s 2021 Tokyo Olympic Trials (2:17.32) and held a previous best of 2:14.15 from January 2020.

Ellen now holds four Irish Senior Long Course Records which includes the 100m and 200m Butterfly and 200m and 400m Individual Medley as well as five Irish Short Course Records – 100m, 200m Butterfly, 100m, 200m, 400m Individual Medley.

The 23-year-old, who made the 400m Individual Medley Final in Paris, has continued to make huge strides since the 2024 Games, having set eight Irish Short Course Records and placing a high of fifth at the World Short Course Championships in Budapest in December.

At the Irish Open Swimming Championships, Ellen clocked a time of 4:41.86 in the 400m IM, which is another qualification time for the World Aquatics Championships.

Read More


Rhasidat to compete in World Athletics Relays in China

Sport

ATHLETICS Ireland announced a 14-strong team ahead of the upcoming World Athletics Relays in Guangzhou, China on Saturday May 10 and Sunday...

Rovers play host to league champions Shels in Tallaght

Sport

ANOTHER packed house is expected in Tallaght Stadium on Friday night when Shamrock Rovers play host to defending league champions Shelbourne. There...

Delight as Dublin ladies win minor football c’ship

Sport

THERE were wild celebrations for the Dublin minors who secured the Leinster Minor ‘A’ Championship for the first time in eight years...

Dubs ladies up and running

Sport

DUBLIN got the defence of their TG4 Leinster crown underway on Easter Saturday with victory against old foes Meath 2-10 to 1-6...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST