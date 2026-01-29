Marks Celtic fielding over 20 teams

A STAPLE of Tallaght since 1973, Marks Celtic are continuing to flourish in 2026 with the club now fielding over 20 teams across all age groups.

The pinnacle of the club, the Men’s Seniors team playing in the Leinster Premier Sunday Division are currently second in their league after only being promoted into the league the year before.

The side started off 2026 on the right note with a victory against Wayside Celtic in their first game back after the Christmas break.

They did find themselves in a clash with league leaders Athy on Friday night where they were unlucky to be on the receiving end of a 1-0 loss.

Still despite the defeat they find themselves still well within the hunt for promotion and have a very important game coming up in February against third placed side Beggsboro who at the moment are their closest rivals in the table.

Manager Keith Maher spoke on the performance of the side so far this season.

“We’re second in the league halfway through the season and we’re still in all cup competitions.

‘We’ve a great group of lads there. Honest and committed and a lot of them could probably play at a higher level but they are there because of the relationship that they have with the club.”

“We definitely want to get promoted if not win the league but getting promoted at least is a big aim for ourselves.”

Along with getting promoted in the short term, Maher has longer term ambitions for the club with the current side being on the cusp of making history for Marks Celtic.

“The club has never seen intermediate football in the Leinster Senior, obviously we are in the run for promotion this year and that would leave us very close to reaching Intermediate football.

‘We’re second in the league at the moment and I’m happy with where we are. We want to go fair in the cup, particularly the Albert Walsh cup and do well and try win it.”