McCabe all set for big day at Wimbledon

Wimbledon has officially started and tomorrow’s set of first round games sees James McCabe take on Fabian Marozan.

While McCabe represents Australia, he does have a very strong Irish connection via his father Patrick.

Patrick McCabe is from Greenhills and emigrated to Australia in his 20s in 1987. McCabe would find work in Australia and would later settle down with a Filipina woman and raise a family in the land down under.

It would be his son James who excelled with tennis.

Patrick would make use of a tennis court situated in the apartment complex that they lived in.

James would begin training from a very early age and led an incredibly active lifestyle which also saw him compete as a national level swimmer in Australia.

Patrick would teach James himself via YouTube videos as the family could not afford a tennis coach.

The 4am starts and the years of dedication appear to have paid off now though, with James’ tennis career taking off over the last couple of years.

Qualifying twice for the Australian Open, McCabe would reach the 2nd round earlier this year.

At Wimbledon qualifying James would win three matches including a notable victory against Chilean Tomas Barrios Vera who has been ranked as high as 93 in the world and reached the second round of Wimbledon in 2023.

McCabe kicks off his campaign tomorrow when he plays Fabian Marozan in the first round of Wimbledon. The game is scheduled to start at 11am.