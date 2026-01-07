Search
McNaughton into two top tens in World C’ships
Old Bawn native Cora McNaughton was partnered with Cork’s Matt Mappleback

McNaughton into two top tens in World C’ships

Michael HowleyJanuary 7, 2026 4:14 pm

OLD BAWN native Cora McNaughton made it into the top ten of the World Youth Sailing Championships in two races which were held last month in Vilamoura.

Each class can only have one representative from their respective country with sailors also needing to be in the top 20% internationally to be invited by their country to participate, in the eyes of Youth Sailors across the world this is seen as the most prestigious competition to be apart of.

McNaughton found herself partnered with Matt Mapplebeck from Cork with the two achieving two top ten results, a ninth place finish in round 2 of the competition being their best finish of the tournament.

With an overall placement of 23rd left them just on the cusp of making it into the top 20 overall. Starting line issues resulted in two disqualifications which majorly cost them regarding points total however finishing where they did despite the setbacks are testament to the skill of the duo.

Cora and Matt on the water

The event provided valuable experience for Cora and Matt with the duo getting the opportunity to absorb the atmosphere at a world class competition noting that it was less aggressive than other tournaments given that sailors are so focused on their own performance.

Various weather conditions also meant that only eight out of 10 races were held over the six days. The experience gained for the two sailors cannot be understated with both sailors now wanting to progress even further after getting a taste of the top.

Irish Sailing Performance Director spoke on the performance of the Irish team overall at the event.

“The Youth Sailing World Championships are a demanding test, both physically and mentally. Our sailors showed great commitment throughout the week, and the experience gained here will be hugely beneficial as they continue their progression.”

Read More


Sport Year in Review February 2025: Ellen named Active South Dublin Sport Star; Mason breaks €1.8m transfer fee and Eileen’s world record

Sport Year in Review 2025

BRIAN Sweeney was awarded the club coach of the year for his work with Templeogue Swim Club while his protege Ellen Walshe...

Sport Year in Review March 2025: Colaiste Éanna win U19 school league, Walshe breaks long standing swimming record

Sport Year in Review 2025

COLAISTE Éanna won the U19a boys school league final against St Marys with a win in the National Basketball Arena. The final...

Sport Year in Review April 2025: Zoe is Ireland’s first ever medalist at the WKF; success for Dublin minor ladies

Sport Year in Review 2025

APRIL would see Ireland’s U17 football team successfully qualify for the World Cup with a whole host of talent involved. There was...

Boden face Dingle in All-Ireland Club semis

Sport

BALLYBODEN take on Munster Champions Dingle in the All-Ireland Football Club semi-final this weekend as they prepare for a huge clash on...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST