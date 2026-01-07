McNaughton into two top tens in World C’ships

OLD BAWN native Cora McNaughton made it into the top ten of the World Youth Sailing Championships in two races which were held last month in Vilamoura.

Each class can only have one representative from their respective country with sailors also needing to be in the top 20% internationally to be invited by their country to participate, in the eyes of Youth Sailors across the world this is seen as the most prestigious competition to be apart of.

McNaughton found herself partnered with Matt Mapplebeck from Cork with the two achieving two top ten results, a ninth place finish in round 2 of the competition being their best finish of the tournament.

With an overall placement of 23rd left them just on the cusp of making it into the top 20 overall. Starting line issues resulted in two disqualifications which majorly cost them regarding points total however finishing where they did despite the setbacks are testament to the skill of the duo.

The event provided valuable experience for Cora and Matt with the duo getting the opportunity to absorb the atmosphere at a world class competition noting that it was less aggressive than other tournaments given that sailors are so focused on their own performance.

Various weather conditions also meant that only eight out of 10 races were held over the six days. The experience gained for the two sailors cannot be understated with both sailors now wanting to progress even further after getting a taste of the top.

Irish Sailing Performance Director spoke on the performance of the Irish team overall at the event.

“The Youth Sailing World Championships are a demanding test, both physically and mentally. Our sailors showed great commitment throughout the week, and the experience gained here will be hugely beneficial as they continue their progression.”