Search
Meet Barra O’Cochlain – Litigation Solicitor

Meet Barra O’Cochlain – Litigation Solicitor

Echo StaffMarch 2, 2026 10:01 am

Barra completed a BCL degree in University College Dublin followed by a diploma in European law.

Barra specialises in litigation including personal injury plaintiff and defence, defamation and commercial litigation.

He’s keen to engage with his clients and keep them informed at all times of the progress of their case.

In addition, he has been a member of the DSBA litigation committee for 15 years and was seconded onto the Superior Court Users Committee as the DSBA representative.

For over 10 years he has engaged in meetings with the court services to include civil servants for the High Court Supreme Court and Court of Appeal.

This allows an insight into the workings of the courts and for him to keep the office updated in particular in view of the latest developments in IT.

The court services are endeavoring to have an online system where proceedings can be issued and served which will provide a speedier service for his clients.

 

Read More


South Dublin businesses meet thousands of buyers at local enterprise showcase

Business

Businesses from South Dublin had the opportunity to meet buyers from all over the world this week as part of the Local...

Welcome appointment at Gas Networks Ireland

Business

DUBLIN Chamber has welcomed the appointment of David Kelly as Chief Executive of Gas Networks Ireland, congratulating him on his new role...

‘Pizza box bins’ would be big assistance to businesses

Business

Calls have been made to install ‘pizza box bins’ in Rathfarnham to slice littering in half in the village centre. Bins solely...

LEO week is opportunity to help businesses grow

Business

Small businesses and budding entrepreneurs will have the opportunity to sample 18 events aimed at helping them to start or grow their...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST