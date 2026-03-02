Meet Barra O’Cochlain – Litigation Solicitor

Barra completed a BCL degree in University College Dublin followed by a diploma in European law.

Barra specialises in litigation including personal injury plaintiff and defence, defamation and commercial litigation.

He’s keen to engage with his clients and keep them informed at all times of the progress of their case.

In addition, he has been a member of the DSBA litigation committee for 15 years and was seconded onto the Superior Court Users Committee as the DSBA representative.

For over 10 years he has engaged in meetings with the court services to include civil servants for the High Court Supreme Court and Court of Appeal.

This allows an insight into the workings of the courts and for him to keep the office updated in particular in view of the latest developments in IT.

The court services are endeavoring to have an online system where proceedings can be issued and served which will provide a speedier service for his clients.