Men arrested after €70,000 worth of cannabis seized and Rolex watches

GARDAÍ from the Dublin Crime Response Team (DCRT) seized €70,000 worth of cannabis and arrested two men during a search operation in Dublin Metropolitan Region (DMR) South on Tuesday.

In a planned search of a residence in the DMR South, 3.5kg cannabis herb worth approximately €70,000 (pending analysis) was discovered and seized along with two Rolex watches, estimated value €20,000 and €3,890 in cash.

Two men in their 20s were arrested at the scene in connection with the seizure and were detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996 at Garda stations in South Dublin.

Both men were charged and appeared before Criminal Courts of Justice on Wednesday morning.

The seized drugs will be forwarded to Forensic Science Ireland (FSI) to undergo analysis.

Investigations are ongoing say gardai.

THE DMR South area covers Crumlin, Tallaght, Rathfarnham and Sundrive.

This seizure forms part of Operation Tara; an enhanced national anti-drugs strategy, which was launched by Garda Commissioner Drew Harris in July 2021.