More teen spaces needed after rise in anti-social behaviour

More spaces are needed for “teenagers that are over the age of 13” in South Dublin communities after recent anti-social behaviour, according to Councillor Jess Spear.

The calls from Cllr Spear came from debates during the council meeting on Monday, September 8.

This discussion comes at a time where there has been a recent rise in anti-social behaviour in the area.

The Tallaght-Central Councillor believes that anti-social behaviour coming from groups of teens is a cry for more spaces for them.

Cllr Spear said to The Echo: “Any anti-social behaviour coming from young people, I think, is a cry for their own space.”

Playground structures in children’s play areas have been set alight in places such as Castlegate Park in Lucan in recent weeks, causing concern for locals.

Members of South Dublin County Council discussed the latest Nature of Play policy when the idea was proposed.

The People Before Profit – Solidarity councillor believes that current teenspaces do not have older teens in mind and leave them without areas to come together.

Speaking at the council meeting, she said: “In the teen spaces that I see, you’re not seeing people that are 14, 15, 16, 17, hanging out in those areas.”

Expanding on this in her chat with The Echo, Cllr Spear noted the necessity of dialogue between young people in that age bracket and the council to find solutions.

More community centres with major spaces for sports and games were among the ideas raised.

Cllr Spear feels that working with older teens will serve the area better than an increased Garda presence.

“I’d be really worried that some in the city want to see more Garda present or a crackdown…I think [what’s more important is] more investment and working with teenagers to find out what they want to do and where they want to be.”

