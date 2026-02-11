Mother heartbroken after son’s memorials removed
The mother of a Tallaght teenager who died in a tragic scrambler accident last year has been left frustrated and heartbroken over the removal of memorials to her son.
Jason Monks, an 18-year-old father of one, died after a collision between a car and the scrambler bike he was driving on Citywest Avenue on Easter Sunday, April 20, 2025.
For the price of a coffee, enjoy The Echo in print or with an online subscription and get over 80 local stories every week.
Once you create an account, check your spam folder for our automated emails. Then, you need to purchase a subscription to finish the process.
Read More
Local Faces: Sally Ryan-GraverTallaght
THIS week, we’re honoured to feature Sally Ryan-Graver who is a fantastically talented Visual Media Artist based here in our own Rathcoole,...
‘Chatty benches’ set to be introduced with €50,000 budgeted for furniture in parksTallaght
‘Chatty benches’ are set to be introduced in Tallaght and other areas after a pilot scheme in another Dublin region.€50,000 will go...
Twenty-five Greenhills students in Malaga for Erasmus programmeTallaght
Twenty-five students from a college in Greenhills are taking part in a ten-day Erasmus programme in Malaga.The students from Dublin College Further...
AUTHOREllen Gough
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
Strictly Necessary Cookie should be enabled at all times so that we can save your preferences for cookie settings.
If you disable this cookie, we will not be able to save your preferences. This means that every time you visit this website you will need to enable or disable cookies again.