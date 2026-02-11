Mother heartbroken after son’s memorials removed

Jason’s memorial and on Citywest Avenue and (inset) the notice left to take it down

The mother of a Tallaght teenager who died in a tragic scrambler accident last year has been left frustrated and heartbroken over the removal of memorials to her son.

Jason Monks, an 18-year-old father of one, died after a collision between a car and the scrambler bike he was driving on Citywest Avenue on Easter Sunday, April 20, 2025.